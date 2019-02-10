MBS to visit Pakistan, 4 other Asian countries from 17th

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will yet another time appear on the international horizon by undertaking his visit of five significant Asian countries starting with Pakistan as he will be disembarking Islamabad for an overnight stay in the federal capital on February 17.

He will be flying to China, Malaysia, Indonesia and India after leaving Pakistan on the following day. In his maiden trip of the leading Asian countries, the Saudi Crown Prince who calls the shots in the Kingdom and often referred to by his initials MBS will highlight the new liberal and amiable face of Saudi Arabia. The world capitals will be watching the visit with fair amount of interest.

Well placed diplomatic source told The News here Saturday evening that about three hundred distinguished Saudis will be part of his entourage as most of them will be businesspeople of the Kingdom. They will have talks with the fellow businessmen during their stay in Islamabad. Saudi Royal delegation will be landing here in five wide-bodied jet plans and the Crown Prince will be accorded head of state protocol during his stay in Pakistan.

The sources pointed out that stringent security arrangements will be in place during the stay of the Royal guest as all entry points of the federal capital will be scrutinised through special arrangements during the two days of his presence here.

Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will have formal talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team at the Prime Minister House which will be exclusively opened for the occasion. The talks will encompass energy, security, investments and above all strong bonds of political and cultural ties of the two brotherly countries which are expected to be top the agenda of his meetings with the host leadership.

The 33-year-old dynamic Crown Prince will travel to Malaysia and Indonesia after completing his trip to China. Later in the month he will be visiting New Delhi, the sources indicated.

India’s visit by the Saudi Crown Prince after Pakistan and three other important Asian countries indicates that Saudi Arabia hyphenates its ties with Pakistan and India, the sources opined.

Interestingly Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is contesting for the slot once again like Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the polls this year, will be traveling to India this month.

Saudi Arabia and Iran are the two top suppliers of crude to India, and the Kingdom is exploring a larger share of Indian oil market since the US slapped sanctions on Iran and Venezuela, both important sources of energy for India.

The sources said that Saudi Arabia is keen to attract foreign investments in its Qiddiya entertainment city, a planned 334 sq km hub with amusement and theme parks and race tracks. The Crown Prince will have discussion regarding its plans with the Asian countries in the visit, the sources added. An exhibition under the auspices of Pak-Saudi Council will start here on Tuesday (February 12) here where Saudi Arabia’s imposing all round development especially in the field of industry and manufacturing will be showcased.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani will inaugurate the exhibition while Saudi Ambassador for Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Maliki will be the guest of honour on the occasion. Saudi Arabia has assisted Pakistan like always this time round with amazing fiscal support with the induction of new government in Pakistan which was seeking support from the friendly world capitals for warding off financial complexities.

It has been revealed that agreements worth about $14 billion with Saudi Arabia will be inked during the trip to Islamabad by the Crown Prince. The Kingdom agreed to give Pakistan $3 billion in foreign currency support and a loan of $3 billion in deferred payments for oil imports during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Riyadh last October to stave off an economic crisis.

It has yet to be ascertained the magnitude of investment and financial impact of the private business houses mutual deals that will be worked out during the stay of huge Saudi delegation, the sources reminded.