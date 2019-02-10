‘Govt appears to be dysfunctional’

LAHORE : Barabri Party Pakistan (BPP) Chairman Jawad Ahmad said the government has appears dysfunctional at the hands of politicians who suck blood from the poor. People are bearing the brunt of consistent failure of economic policies, he said.

According to the World Bank’s report, “Pakistan getting more from water, lack of water and sanitation, floods and drought cost Pakistan USD12 billion annually”, said Jawad whilst discussing mismanagement of water resources and its consequences in his party’s central secretariat.

He said Pakistan’s external debt repayments have exceeded by PKR1200 billion. Total debt includes PKR353 billion of external and PKR1128 billion of debt from national banks and no steps had been taken to pull 193 public sector companies, banks and financial institutions and three major corporations out of deficit.

The size of the national debt is touching PKR1481 billion. Average tax revenue from 1992 to 2018 is stuck at 13% of GDP while earning from non-taxable items has dropped from 5.5% of GDP to 2.2%.

He said the future of Pakistan was associated with a functional, vibrant, visionary and proactive parliamentarian and this would lay the foundation of real democracy based on equality.