Sat Feb 09, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 9, 2019

Power shutdown

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud gridstation from 8 am to 6 pm on February 9,10,11,12 due to maintenance work.

A press release said the consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad, Jamrud-Landikotal,11 KV PIC, Hayatabad-1, Hayatabad surgical, northern feeders would face power suspension. It said power would remain suspended from 132 KV Mingora gridstation on February 11,13,16,18 from 9 am to 3 pm and consumers of 11 KV Marghuzar, Mingora 1,2,3,4, Saidu Hospital, Malam Jabba, Kabal 1,2,3,4, feeders would face inconvenience. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela gridstation on 11,13,16,18 February from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11KV Charbagh, Charbagh Express, Khwazakhela, Matt, feeders will face inconvenience. Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar City gridstation on 9 to11 February from 9 am to 3 pm resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sikandarpura, NHA, Gulbahar-1,2 feeders will face inconvenience.

