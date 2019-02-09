Info session on WATSATHON arranged

PESHAWAR: The National Incubation Centre (NIC) hosted an information session on WATSATHON, a water and sanitation hackathon.

Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Science and Technology Kamran Bangash, Director NIC Peshawar Murtaza Zaidi, CEO Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) Khan Zaib, executive director , TiE Islamabad, Zeeshan Shahid and others attended the event.

Kamran Bangash lauded the efforts of NIC and its partners for the promotion of impact-oriented innovation in the region. He encouraged the young innovators and said: “Keep on pushing your boundaries because the salvation and progress of our nation is in your hands. Our government will always extend its ultimate cooperation to you.”

Murtaza Zaidi, while welcoming the participants, reiterated his vision to bring an innovation revolution in the province. “I have witnessed an amazing talent, dedication and a solution-oriented mindset from youth across KP. It is the perfect time to set a direction for these innovative minds towards problem-solving of our society,” he said. Zeeshan Shahid also encouraged the innovators to transform their ideas into sustainable businesses.

WSSP CEO Khan Zaib laid a very detailed picture of the problems related to water and sanitation services in Peshawar. He expressed his confidence that WATSATHON would bring some amazing and sustainable solutions to these problems.

WATSATHON, an event of WSSP Peshawar, is being jointly organised by TiE Islamabad and NIC Peshawar, two prominent leaders promoting technological innovation in the country, said a press release. It aims to raise awareness and showcase the potential of local developers to craft innovative technical solutions and applications to address the challenge of water and sanitation sector.

The event will be held at NIC Peshawar between February 15 and 18. The release said that the attendance of Kamran Bangash at the information session showed the interest and commitment of the provincial government in the promotion of impactful technologically innovative solutions to the prevailing social problems.