APS carnage (shoulder) : Judicial Commission records statement of another army officer (Main)

PESHAWAR: The Judicial Commission holding an inquiry into the terrorist attack on the Army Public School and College on Friday recorded the statement of Major Dr Asim Shahzad, who was taking a first-aid class at the auditorium on the fateful day.

Focal person for Judicial Commission, Imranullah, confirmed to The News that Major Dr Asim Shahzad recorded his statement before the commission. He said the military officer, who was taking the first-aid class at the auditorium on the fateful day, was an important eye witness of the APS carnage.

The focal person said that Dr Asim appeared before the commission about 10 am and remained there before the commission till 6pm. The commission, he said, recorded his statement on various questions put before him about the APS incident.

He said the Judicial Commission would record the statement of another military officer secretary of the APS Board of Governors, Major Imran, on February 11. The commission had also recorded the statement of Brig Inayatullah, who had led the operation against the attackers holed up at the Army Public School and College.

As many as 147 people, including 132 students, were martyred in the attack carried out by six militants affiliated with the outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on December 16, 2014.

The then chief justice of Pakistan had taken notice of the issue last year during his visit to Peshawar, where parents of the martyred students, mostly mothers, approached him with their grievances.

The prime demand of the parents was fixing responsibility for negligence on the officers concerned due to which the attack had taken place.