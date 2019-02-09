Four of family die of gas suffocation in Quetta

QUETTA: Four members of a family died while three others fell unconscious due to gas suffocation in the Pashtunabad area of Quetta on Friday. The victims forgot to switch off gas heater before going to sleep at their room due to cold weather. As the oxygen of the room was consumed, father, along with his three children, lost their lives and three others fell unconscious. Police team shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital, Quetta. The bodies were handed over to the heirs.