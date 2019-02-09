Over 100 shops, cabins built on footpaths removed

The anti-encroachment department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation on Friday removed over 100 shops, cabins and patharas from footpaths and roads in different areas of the city.

The operation took place under the supervision of Senior Director Anti-Encroachments Bashir Siddiqui. In district Central, the operation was done on 5000 road, UP More, Nagan Chowrangi and Liaquatabad and in district East, under construction shops along the footpaths and roads were demolished on Tariq Road and encroachments were removed in adjacent areas of the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society.

In District South, the anti-encroachment operation took place on Ghulam Hussain Qasim Road, Siddiq Wahab Road, Ghas Mandi and Fawara Chowk. Mayor Wasim Akhtar directed the staff to speed up the pace of work so that all encroachments could be removed. He said encroachments were causing problems to people, including a severe traffic mess.