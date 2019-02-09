Faisalabad 52-4 after dismissing Karachi Blues for 227

KARACHI: Inclement weather continued to hit Pakistan’s second-tier cricket final as Faisalabad were reeling at 52-4 in their first innings in response to Karachi Blues’ total of 227 on the third day of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-II decider which saw only 33.1 overs being bowled at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on Friday.

Abu Bakar Khan was at the crease on 31 in which he had hit six fours, having faced 53 deliveries.Hasan Mohsin was the pick of the bowlers with 2-8.Earlier, Karachi Blues resumed their first innings on 194-7 and were bowled out for 227 in 56.3 overs.

Left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood picked 5-71. Test discard Ehsan Adil got 4-60.Saturday (today) is the fourth and last day of the final. The team gaining lead will be declared the winner in case of a draw and it will qualify for first-class cricket.Ghaffar Kazmi and Qaiser Waheed are supervising the match while Bilal Khilji is the match referee.