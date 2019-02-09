Learn by rote

Pakistani students are mostly encouraged to rote-learn each and every word of a textbook. Once students develop the habit of rote-learning, they find it difficult to do away with it as a result of which they fail to develop the basic problem-solving abilities. To make up for this, they resort to shortcuts to pass their exams. They depend entirely on readymade notes which are often of a substandard quality.

We will continue to lag far behind in the education sector unless proper strategies are introduced to revamp the system. We need to revamp our examination system which only measures and assesses a student’s ability to memorise and regurgitate information. Our government is required to come up with a long-term solution to reform the neglected education sector.

Muhammad Fayyaz

Mianwali