Sat Feb 09, 2019
February 9, 2019

Silent cries

Newspost

February 9, 2019

Almost two weeks ago, Uzma, a 16-year-old who was a domestic worker at a household in Lahore, was brutally beaten to death by her employer for attempting to eat from the same plate as her employer’s daughter. This is a shameful incident that highlights how we have failed to treat people with dignity and respect.

It is time the authorities took action against those who ruthlessly commit such heinous crimes to deter others from mistreating domestic workers over trivial matters.

Ammar Aslam Muhammadi

Sukkur

