February 8, 2019
February 8, 2019

Pakistanis receive French awards

Islamabad

February 8, 2019

Islamabad : Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Khan, former director Taxila Institute of Asian Civilizations, Quaid-i-Azam University receives award of the Officer of “Arts et Lettres” and Dr. Fazal Dad Kakar, former director general, Department of Archaeology and Museums received the award of Knight of “Arts et Lettres” from French Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Marc Barety here on Thursday, says a press release.

Both of the recipients have graduated from the prestigious French University of La Sorbonne in Paris where they got a PhD. Both of them are fluent in French language and expert in French culture.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, Heritage Shafqat Mahmood and HEC Chairman Dr. Tariq Banuri were also present on the occasion.

