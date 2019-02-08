Havelian plane crash: IHC orders to submit complete inquiry report in April

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit final inquiry report into Havelian plane crash incident in first week of April. PIA ATR jet PK-661 crashed near Havelian on December 7 in 2016 killing all 47 people on board including a celebrity Junaid Jamshed as well as senior local officials and three foreigners.

It has emerged that inquiry into what caused the fatal incident could not be completed even after 26 months. As the inquiry is under way, the Authority has sought more time to finish it. The CAA said some of the parts of the plane were French- made and some American-made; therefore, it was taking time to conclude the inquiry.