close
Fri Feb 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 8, 2019

Havelian plane crash: IHC orders to submit complete inquiry report in April

National

February 8, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court Thursday directed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to submit final inquiry report into Havelian plane crash incident in first week of April. PIA ATR jet PK-661 crashed near Havelian on December 7 in 2016 killing all 47 people on board including a celebrity Junaid Jamshed as well as senior local officials and three foreigners.

It has emerged that inquiry into what caused the fatal incident could not be completed even after 26 months. As the inquiry is under way, the Authority has sought more time to finish it. The CAA said some of the parts of the plane were French- made and some American-made; therefore, it was taking time to conclude the inquiry.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan