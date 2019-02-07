NAVTTC okays several projects

Islamabad : The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) on Wednesday approved various development projects for the implementation of the

recommendations of the Task Force constituted for development of TVET (technical and vocational education and training) sector in Pakistan.

The development comes during the 18th meeting of the NAVTTC's board of management here.

Syed Javed Hassan, Chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Board, chaired the meeting, where Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Education Shafqat Mehmood, secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Education, and members of newly constituted board of members were in attendance.

The chairman of the board appreciated the participation of the Members and expected maximum participation of private sector for development of TVET Sector.

He said the agenda of 18th Board included four years agenda/road map of present government for TVET Sector in view of Task Force recommendations followed by implementation aspect at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission.

Minster Shafqat Mahmood emphasised the role of private sector to contribute in the TVET sector.

He said the private sector should guide National Vocational and Technical Training Commission in training delivery, demand-driven trades, monitoring and evaluation and employment opportunities and other necessary areas for skill development.

The minister reiterated that National Vocational and Technical Training Commission should focus on standardisation for each trade, devise a transparent certification regime that must be acknowledged at local and international level, explore public private partnership, strive for new emerging skills that shall help youth bulge for higher income etc.

He said the Ministry of Education was going to establish new national curriculum wing to foresee demand driven trades to meet both local and international demands.

The minister said opportunities for female skill training program was the main agenda of the government to ensure gender mainstreaming in the country.