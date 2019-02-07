Crime rate declines in Industrial Area through effective policing measures: SP

Islamabad : The Islamabad Industrial Area Zone police have achieved great success in curbing the criminal activities during the recent past and crime rate has decreased significantly after prompt action against those involved in street crime and other crimes of heinous nature, a spokesman of the Islamabad police said on Wednesday.

Addressing an Open Kutchery here on Wednesday at Sabzi Mandi police station, Superintendent of Industrial Area Police Zone Sumera Azam said that crime rate has decreased significantly after arrest of the criminal elements through prompt action who confessed their involvement in street crime and dacoities.

The area of Industrial area zone police is adjacent to Rawalpindi police area, she said adding that significant success has been achieved to curb crime in recent past. The people of the area also lauded the efforts of Industrial Area police during this interaction with them and said that they had observed effective policing and having a sigh of relief due to efforts of Islamabad police against criminal elements.

SP (Industrial Area) said that Islamabad police will constitute special committees with representation to the notables of the various areas as well as parents to keep check on activities of children and guide them towards healthy environment.

The purpose of such committees will be to secure the future of the children, she added.

She said community involvement is crucial for effective policing and Islamabad police will ensure protection to the rights of children and also of human rights. The SP said that Islamabad police is committed to secure the future of next generation and drug peddling activities would be curbed through cooperation of citizens and parents of children.

She assured to initiate inquiry in case of any compliant against policemen about involvement in criminal activities or sluggish policing.

The Open Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad and Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed who provided guidance to SPs of various Zones for effective interaction of police with people.

Deputy Superintendents of Police Raja Tahir, Fida Hussain Satti and Station House Officer of Industrial area Zone police stations, other police officials, notables of the area and hundreds of people were also present on the occasion.

The SP (Industrial Area Zone) listened to the problems of the local people and issued directions to immediately resolve them so that public can trust police and culture of friendly policing can be ensured as per prime objective of Islamabad police.

The SP said that strict actions is being taken against those involved in drug peddling activities and illegal occupation on properties of others. She said that traders’ issues would be resolved after negotiations with their representatives and special committees would be set up to resolve the cases of petty nature.

She said purpose of organizing such `Open Kutchery’ is to present Islamabad police for accountability before citizens because it is the best way to improve performance and win public support.

The SP (Industrial Area) Sumera Azam urged the participants in `Open Kutchery’ for their support to police to eradicate crime in the area. She also stressed for checking activities of the people in their surroundings and said that effective policing is only possible through cooperation of public.

SP said such` Open Kutcheries’ will also be arranged in other areas to immediately resolve public complaints following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and SSP (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed.