Baig leaves for US

KARACHI: The founding president of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, Ishtiaq Baig has left for the US to attend the foundation’s board of directors meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.The Make-A-Wish Foundation is one of the largest INGOs that fulfills people’s wishes and is also working in Pakistan. Baig was recently elected as a member of the board of the Make-A-Wish International.