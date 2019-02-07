close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
February 7, 2019

Baig leaves for US

National

February 7, 2019

KARACHI: The founding president of Make-A-Wish Foundation Pakistan, Ishtiaq Baig has left for the US to attend the foundation’s board of directors meeting in Phoenix, Arizona.The Make-A-Wish Foundation is one of the largest INGOs that fulfills people’s wishes and is also working in Pakistan. Baig was recently elected as a member of the board of the Make-A-Wish International.

