close
Thu Feb 07, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
February 7, 2019

Gas price hike

Newspost

February 7, 2019

A continuous rise in gas and other utility bills has created a great deal of problems for people. One of my residents in Sector G-9/3 – who lives with her only son – received a gas bill of Rs26,370 for the month of January. How a family of two people can receive such an exorbitant bill is beyond our comprehension. What is the present government doing with its voters who voted for it with the high hope of getting some relief?

As prices of utilities and edible items are skyrocketing, the government is losing its popularity among people who are unable to meet monthly expenses. To overcome this dismal situation, the prime minister ought to take a serious notice of the situation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost