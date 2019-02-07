Gas price hike

A continuous rise in gas and other utility bills has created a great deal of problems for people. One of my residents in Sector G-9/3 – who lives with her only son – received a gas bill of Rs26,370 for the month of January. How a family of two people can receive such an exorbitant bill is beyond our comprehension. What is the present government doing with its voters who voted for it with the high hope of getting some relief?

As prices of utilities and edible items are skyrocketing, the government is losing its popularity among people who are unable to meet monthly expenses. To overcome this dismal situation, the prime minister ought to take a serious notice of the situation.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad