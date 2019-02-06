NHL: Edler stretchered off after scary fall

WASHINGTON: Vancouver defenseman Alexander Edler was taken off the ice on a stretcher Monday after a face-first fall in the third period of the Canucks’ 2-1 NHL loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia.

The Flyers were up 2-1 when Edler’s stick appeared to get caught on the skates of Flyers forward Jakub Voracek.He was pulled headlong onto the ice and his face bloodied. As he was taken off on a stretcher players from both teams tapped the ice with their sticks in a show of support and fans stood. “It’s scary any time any player goes down like that,” Canucks forward Brock Boeser said. Canucks coach Travis Green said Edler was taken for X-rays to check for possible facial fractures. The team had no further immediate update.