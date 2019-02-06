close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
February 6, 2019

NHL: Edler stretchered off after scary fall

Sports

AFP
February 6, 2019

WASHINGTON: Vancouver defenseman Alexander Edler was taken off the ice on a stretcher Monday after a face-first fall in the third period of the Canucks’ 2-1 NHL loss to the Flyers in Philadelphia.

The Flyers were up 2-1 when Edler’s stick appeared to get caught on the skates of Flyers forward Jakub Voracek.He was pulled headlong onto the ice and his face bloodied. As he was taken off on a stretcher players from both teams tapped the ice with their sticks in a show of support and fans stood. “It’s scary any time any player goes down like that,” Canucks forward Brock Boeser said. Canucks coach Travis Green said Edler was taken for X-rays to check for possible facial fractures. The team had no further immediate update.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports