Rain, snowfall in parts of KP

PESHAWAR: Parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received fresh rain and snowfall, intensifying chill and blocking roads in mountainous areas. The provincial capital received light shower and cold winds in the evening. Mountainous areas in Chitral, Hazara and Swat also received fresh snowfall, increasing cold and blocking several link roads.
