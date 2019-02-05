Matloob claims best individual player’s award: Rawalpindi crowned Punjab Inter-Club Golf champs

LAHORE: Rawalpindi Club bagged the first Punjab Golf Association (PGA) Inter-Club Golf Championship 2019 trophy at the PAF Skyview Golf Club here.

However Garrison Club’s Matloob Ahmed, prevailed over other their rivals to win best individual performance award in the two-day four-team contest organised by PGA.This fate proved to be a disappointment for the Defence Raya Team as one of their team members missed out on the first day and on the final day. Lahore Gymkhana team also came across the same situation as one of their team members fell ill. As such the final encounter was reduced to two teams-Garrison and Rawalpindi Golf Club. Over the two days of the championship excellence in shot making came from Matloob Ahmed of Garrison Golf Club who is regarded as a top professional golf player of the national golf circuit. In the first round of the championship Matloob came up with a round of gross 69, three under par. He again replicated the first day’s superiority with a similar score of gross 69 on the final day of the championship.

His aggregate for the two rounds was 138, six under par, a performance of talent and stature. Another one who did reasonably well was an upcoming youngster M.Saqib .His score for the two rounds were gross 77 and 78. As for the performers in boys section, 15-year old Damil Ataullah was at his playing best and managed to stand out with an 18 holes score of gross 69. Ladies category performer was Suneyah Osama and girls section impressionable one was Adina Sohaib. For Rawalpindi M. Munir made his presence felt in the Professionals Category. His score for the two rounds was 71 and 73. Best player in the amateur category was Khalid Mehmood and Atif Fareed was declared the best in seniors category. At the conclusion of the championship Air Vice Marshal Irfan Ahmed, Air Officer Commanding, Central Command, handed over the team trophy to Rawalpindi team at a ceremony attended by Brig (r) Shahid Wahab Rao of Punjab Golf Association, Col Sikandar, Vice President, PGA, Max Babri, Dr Asma Afzal Shami, Head of Ladies Golf, Air Commodore (r) Tariq Usman Abbas of the Club, participating golfers and families at the PAF Skyview Golf Club.