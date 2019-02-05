Ex-LRCA chief Nadeem thanks PM for resolving issue

PHA notification over Lahore cricket grounds withdrawn

Ag APP

LAHORE: The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has withdrawn its notification regarding taking back all cricket grounds in Lahore city from respective clubs.

“The notification has been withdrawn in the larger interest of cricket, and the clubs using these grounds will continue to use them,” said Khawaja Nadeem Ahmad,

former president, Lahore City Cricket Association while talking to APP here on Monday.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the driving force for this initiative as he informed him (PM) about the development and highlighted negative impact of taking back of grounds from the clubs.

“We are thankful to the prime minister for resolving the issue for uplift and betterment of club cricket,” he said. “The Prime Minister as a legendary cricketer and role model cricketer had served country’s cricket with pride and his timely intervention to save the club cricket, will long be remembered.

“Kh Nadeem said PHA’s earlier notification left the organisers and scores of players, who were using these 25 grounds of the city in shock as they were deprived of the facility.When contacted, an official of the PHA confirmed withdrawal of the notification.

It may be recalled former LRCA Chief Kh Nadeem during his tenure as president of the cricket body (2010) had taken the initiative to provide the clubs the grounds and had signed MoU with PHA to provide grounds to clubs through LRCA/LCCA.