‘Govt taking steps for welfare of disabled persons’

MULTAN: MPA Salman Naeem on Sunday said the incumbent government was taking all possible steps for providing best facilities to the disabled.In a meeting with the representatives of an NGO here, MPA Salman Naeem said that he would table the Punjab Disability Bill in the Punjab Assembly soon for provision of maximum relief to the disabled. He lauded the efforts of the NGO for the welfare of disabled. He also offered his full support to the organisation for the cause. The NGO’s representatives, including Mumtaz Rasool, Nadir Khan, Ahmed Yar, Rana Abdul Qayyum, Muhammad Waqas, Huma Riaz, Rubab Saeed and Muhammad Almas, were also present in the meeting.