Sites identified for BTAP in tribal districts

PESHAWAR: The KP government has identified sites in the tribal districts to carry out massive plantations during the second phase of Billions Trees Afforestation Project (BTAP) starting from February 15 across the province. The plantation sites were finalised during a visit of Provincial Secretary for Environment, Forests and Wildlife Department Syed Nazar Hussain Shah to South Waziristan tribal district.

The secretary was briefed about different aspects of the sites and arrangements for upcoming afforestation campaign in tribal districts, especially in South Waziristan. The secretary said that BTAP was a significant project and achieved global recognition and now being extended to the tribal districts to bring all rugged and barren land under forestry cover.

He said that millions of saplings of different species would be planted in tribal districts with help of tribesmen, farmers, NGOs, forest department, national building institutions and educational institutes.

He said native species are being preferred during plantations as per climate conditions of the areas. In addition to government nurseries, plants from private nurseries would be purchased to help farmers and general public too.

The official said the BTAP campaign would alleviate poverty and generate jobs for thousands of labourers and tribesmen besides combating environmental pollution, soil erosion and averting floods.

An official of Forest Department said that around 50 million saplings of different species would be planted in the tribal districts during the next five years. He said one billion saplings would be planted in KP and 10 billion saplings across the country in next five years under the Plant for Pakistan initiative of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that in Peshawar, new plantation sites including mountains were identified for second phase of BTAP.

A special plantation will be carried out on barren Besaywali Mountain in Khyber tribal district to make it lush green and a tourist resort. He said the PTI government has raised first manmade jungle like Changa Manga in Peshawar.