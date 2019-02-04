close
Mon Feb 04, 2019
February 4, 2019

A broken system

Newspost

This refers to the article ‘Heightened tolerance’ (January 31) by Taj M Khattak. The writer has painted a true picture of the justice system in Pakistan, which is different for privileged and underprivileged offenders.

Privileged offenders who are caught red-handed for serious crimes smile as though they know that the system won’t punish. It is not that we cannot change the system. People need to speak against such inequality.

Rida Fatima

Sukkur

