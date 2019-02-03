Mentalist, illusionist perform at F-9 Park

Islamabad : The red carpet and launching ceremony of ‘The Fantasists’, the country’s first ever illusion and mind control show, was held at Aiwan-i-Quaid Auditorium in the F-9 Park here on Friday night.

The event organised by Lush Productions and 360 Affairs was attended by celebrities, government officials, and special guests of the organisers.

The audience appreciated the 90-minute performance of mentalist Afzal Afridi and illusionist Munawar Khan and their team, which is based in Karachi.

Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Muhammad Ham-za Shafqaat said the administration was ready to encourage the holding of more and more cultural events in the city by offering all kinds of support and cooperation to organisers, sponsors, and artists.

He said like other participants, he was enthralled by the performances of the mentalist and illusionist.

Former Capital Development Authority member (administration) Mustafain Kazmi said there was a need for promoting the country’s positive image abroad and cultural programmes like dramas, stage performances, and fashion shows could help serve the purpose very well.

He said it was necessary for a living society to promote such events.

Kazmi said in 2004 and 2005 when the country had a high incidence of terrorism, he as the relevant CDA officer and Lush Productions chief executive Usama Qazi Anwar organised cultural shows not only to entertain residents but also to promote the country’s positive image.

He declared the event wonderful and said both individuals and organisations should come forward to sponsor such events.

Visitor Samina Ahmad, 40, appreciated the holding of the event.

She said unlike Lahore and Karachi, Islamabad didn’t offer many cultural shows, especially fashion-related and lifestyle programmes, to its residents.

She said the performances of the mentalist and illusionist fascinated children and adults alike.

Ahmad Shazeb, a 10-year-old schoolchild, said he was surprised to see Munawar Khan first tear apart a newspaper and cut a rope and then restore them by illusion.

Event producer Usama Qazi said the Lush Productions was a theatre company, which had produced several musicals and plays in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi since 2006.

He said ‘The Fantasists’ had astounding success in Karachi.

Munawar Khan and Afzal Afridi said they got a good response from Islamabad residents for their performance and would love to perform in the city in future as well.

Chief Executive of 360 Affairs Omer Khalid said he considered the show to be a big success and would like to take it to Lahore. He said the show’s Season-II would begin in Karachi thereafter.