Sun Feb 03, 2019
A
APP
February 3, 2019

AIOU provides online facility for future study

National

A
APP
February 3, 2019

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has made available prospectus and admission form (Spring 2019 Semester) at its website, enabling the aspiring students to continue their future study.

The prospectus and forms could be downloaded, said a press release issued here on Saturday. This is part of the university’s efforts to facilitating the students in the admission process that began this week, through smart use of new technology.

Meanwhile, distribution centres for the prospects have been set up all over the country.

Addresses of these centres have been placed at the university’s official website.

In addition, admission forms from Matric to PhD level programs could also be obtained from the University’s main campus in Sector H-8, Islamabad, 44-Regional Campuses and more than 100-Coordinating Offices across the country.

Director Admissions advised the students to submit their fee in the designated branches of the National Bank by their own. Fee in shape of bank draft/pay order will not be accepted.

