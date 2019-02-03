PVF keen to stick with Movahedi as coach

KARACHI: The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) is keen to continue with the Iranian coach Hamid Movahedi provided the state supports the federation.

“Movahedi is a good coach. We want to continue with him,” PVF chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Yaqoob told ‘The News’ on Saturday. “We have written to the government to either go with Movahedi or manage another coach for us. For us, Movahedi is good as he has worked very hard during his stint with Pakistan’s different teams,” he added.

Istanbul-based Movahedi is famous for his untiring working and disciplined approach. During his two-year tenure he has worked over Pakistan’s senior team and other age-group brigades. In the 18th Asian Games in Indonesia last year, Pakistan bewildered everyone when they defeated strong China and India.

Movahedi changed the outdated style of Pakistan team, making it learn how to play modern volleyball.

Movahedi’s contract will expire in March. ‘The News’ learnt that PVF has also informed world volleyball governing body (FIVB) that they would continue with Movahedi.

Movahedi, who supervised Pakistan’s one-month camp in Islamabad for the Asian Under-23 Championship to be held in Myanmar next summer, has left for Istanbul. He will return in a few days to hold a camp for the Asian Under-21 Beach Championship to be held in March in Thailand.

“Yes, he will return in ten days as we plan to hold camp at Karachi between February 15-20 to prepare the side for the Asian Beach event,” Yaqoob said.

Because of the Inter-Services event, PVF disbanded the Under-23 camp a couple of days ago. The players will re-assemble in April.

“We will also plan camp of the senior team after spring because Pakistan will be featuring in the Asian Senior Championship in Iran in September,” the official said.

Besides these events, Pakistan will also feature this year in the South Asian Games whose exact schedule will be announced next week in the South Asian Olympic Council meeting in Kathmandu.

Yaqoob said that Pakistan would soon see fine days of its volleyball history.

“We will InshaAllah see good days soon as we are developing with the passage of time,” said Yaqoob, also the vice-president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA).

“We have a pool of 60 players with six feet and five inches height and 18 to 23-year of age,” the official said.

“Movahedi is very much satisfied with the same stuff. He has told me that even Iran does not have such a good pool,” Yaqoob said.

Meanwhile, the PVF secretary Shah Naeem Zafar told ‘The News’ that the PVF wanted to keep Movahedi.

“Movahedi is a much better coach. The way he has worked on various age-group teams is tremendous. He has put our stuff on the right path and he continues Pakistan’s standing in Asia will be improved,” Shah said. “Our under-23 team is in good position to perform in the continental event,” Shah said.