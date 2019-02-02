close
Sat Feb 02, 2019
BR
Bureau report
February 2, 2019

Remand of accused extended for 10 days

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: An accountability court on Friday extended physical remand of Muhammad Zubair Khan, owner of M/S FMG Global, and Riaz Ahmad, regional manager, for another 10 days.

As per a communiqué, the bureau claimed that the accused in connivance with each other lured general public into investing in their business with the promise of providing motorbikes below market value or huge returns. It said that the accused, after collection of millions of rupees, disappeared and did not provide any returns or motorbikes to the affectees.

The NAB KP is vigorously pursuing the case and more facts are expected to surface, it added.

“The affectees are advised to approach the office of the National Accountability Bureau, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, within 20 days for registering their claims against FMG Global (Pvt) Limited along with original receipts,” it added.

