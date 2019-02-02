Protest against US aggression on Venezuela

LAHORE: Lahore Left Front on Friday took out a protest demonstration against US imperialist aggression on Venezuela, outside the Lahore Press Club.

Scores of political activists chanted slogans in solidarity with Bolivarian Revolution and demanded an immediate end of trade blockade against the people of Venezuela. They demanded the government condemn aggression against Madura government and like Nepal Pakistan must side with Venezuela elected government.

Speaking on the occasion, Farooq Tariq, convenor of Lahore Left Front, said there is a united onslaught by imperialist force to orchestrate a coup in Venezuela. The Lahore Left Front condemned the United States President Donald Trump’s actions in backing an attempted coup against the democratically elected government of Venezuela. Shahzad Arshad, Shahida Jabeen, Awais Qarni and others also spoke on the occasion.