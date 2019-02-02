Sana Durrani’s solo exhibition opens

LAHORE: Sana Durrani, a young artist and a passionately devoted restorer of the artworks, has brought her latest works for the pleasure of the art lovers and artists in a solo exhibition titled ‘Preserving the Preserved’, which opened at Taseer Art Gallery, Arif Jan Road, Lahore Cantt, on Friday.

Sana is a visual artist and art conservator-restorer, based in Lahore, Pakistan. She is known for her innovative and distinctive style used for treating the images into 3D collages and giving the realistic approach for creating perspectives by using multiple mediums in her work. She obtained her second Master’s Degree in Art and Design with honors from Beaconhouse National University, Lahore in 2016, along with her Masters in Fine Arts (Painting) from Punjab University.

Besides her academic career, Sana has exhibited her work in different galleries, both nationally and internationally. She is the recipient of various achievements and awards, including Deans Honors list for the thesis show 2015, Certificate of Honor in Art and Design Studies 2016 and Best Young Artist Award 2018 by Lahore Arts Council. She has also been awarded Master trainer in Art conservation and restoration project by CKU Danish Centre for culture and development. She is currently a visiting art instructor at Beaconhouse Newlands School and working as an art conservator-restorer at Lahore Arts Council.

Sana Durrani, brilliant young artist, who loves reality and religiously believes in exploring & promoting intuitive and spiritual understanding of reality. In his own words, “As an artist, I intend to promote an intuitive and spiritual understanding of reality to my witness.

My personal motivation is always to communicate with the lost era through studying spaces which people inhabit. Although interior spaces are usually defined by walls and their confining boundaries however what I believe is, individuals or people living inside those spaces play the most significant role through their existence because they dictate that how influential the environment within those spaces is.

To get a deeper understanding, I have focused on a specific site of a village with my personal association attached to it, studying the human behaviour and their relationship with the spaces they inhabit, spaces which are repository of multiple stories associated to our daily lives. The work documented is to trigger those stories and my attempt of treating and preserving the images of these spaces in a very thoughtful manner has generated diverse meanings, amongst one is to highlight people’s unconscious desire of saving and preserving their cultural heritage”, Sana concluded.