IHC orders removal of ex-Nadra chief’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday ordered the removal of the former Nadra Chairperson Tariq Malik’s name from the Exit Control List.

Justice Aamer Farooq resumed the hearing into Tariq Malik’s petition seeking the removal of his name from the ECL. His name was placed on the ECL by the previous government for allegedly concealing his dual nationality during his tenure as the Nadra chairman.

After the general election 2013, the opposition had demanded of the government to verify the authenticity of the election. As the Nadra chairman, Malik had confirmed that the opposition’s demand could be met through verification of thumb impressions using the bio-metric system. However Tariq Malik resigned as the head of the database authority in 2014.