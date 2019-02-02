Sadia Rashid receives award

The Emperor and the Government of Japan have conferred the prestigious award “The Order of The Rising Sun, Gold Rays With Neck Ribbon” on Sadia Rashid, chairperson of Hamdard Pakistan and president of the Pakistan-Japan Cultural Association (PJCA), in recognition of her contribution for promoting cultural relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Pakistan, said a press release issued by Hamdard Pakistan on Friday. A formal award ceremony was held at the official residence of Toshikazu Isomura, consul-general of Japan in Karachi. Toshikazu Isomura gave away this prestigious award to Sadia Rashid.