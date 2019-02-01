Five killed, 726 injured on road in Punjab

LAHORE: Five people were killed while 726 sustained injuries in different accidents in the province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 663 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in all districts of Punjab.

The statistics showed that 317 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians and 285 passengers were injured.

The 193 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 201 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 58 in Multan with 64 victims and Faisalabad at third with 53 RTCs and 65 victims. According to the data, 482 motorcycles, 108 auto rickshaws, 82 motorcars, 51 vans, 10 passenger buses, 25trucks and 88 others besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.