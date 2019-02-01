close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
February 1, 2019

Condolence

Sports

LAHORE: Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) Chairman Shaukat Javed, PFB Presidentr Syed Fakhar Ali Shah and the entire baseball family of Pakistan on Thursday condoled the death of the brother-in-law of Pakistan Olympic Association Vice President Syed Abid Qadri. In condolence message they said May Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

