Ladies National Tennis from 12th

ISLAMABAD: Subh-e-Nau Ladies National Tennis Championship is set to begin from February 12 at the PSB hard courts in Islamabad.

The annual event is aimed at promotion of ladies tennis in the country.Chairperson Subh-e-Nau (SN) Shahida Kausar Farooq in this regard said on Thursday that SN had been hosting the event successfully for last many years.

She said: “With this exclusive women tennis event we are hopeful we would improve ladies tennis standard in the country. The tournament is aimed at encouraging and boosting new female players to come forward and take part in competitive tennis events.” The Tournament will be played on PSB tennis courts Islamabad and will conclude on February 16. There will be five different categories to be contested during the Championship. These include ladies singles, ladies doubles, girls juniors u-18, girls juniors U-14 and girls U-10.