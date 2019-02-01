Transgender person’s killing protested in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The transgender persons on Thursday staged a protest against the murder of one of their community members and demanded an immediate ban on arms and ammunition in the country.

“We are messengers of love and peace but even then are being killed. And the government must take measures to check killings of transgender persons,” Maria Khan, the divisional president of Shemale Association in Hazara told protesters. The protesters assembled outside the Mansehra Press Club, raising slogans challenging government’s claim of a change in the country. Jahangir alias Taboo was killed and his two colleagues sustained injuries when an armed group opened fire on their vehicle in Karak district on Wednesday.

The protesters, who were holding banners inscribed with slogans to demand public execution of murder of their colleague, marched through the road. Speaking on the occasion, Nadir Khan, divisional general secretary of Shemale Association in Hazara, said that at least 70 transgender persons were killed alone in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the government was still a calm spectator and members of their community were being killed and harassed. Jahangir alias Taboo was laid to rest at Khu Walli Ziarat here on Wednesday night.