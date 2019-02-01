Plan underway to establish small dams in Punjab

MULTAN: Punjab Special Secretary Agriculture Ahsan Bhutta Thursday said the provincial government had planned developing areas across the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in north Punjab and establishing small dams with the help of water management and field wing.

Addressing a meeting held in connection with reviewing performance of World Bank-funded project, Bhutta said the WB-funded PK-Punjab Irrigation Agriculture Productivity Improvement Project (PIPIP) was largely helping to develop water management system in the areas. He said leveling of at least 150,000 acres of land was continuing in Chakwal, Jelum, Rawalpindi and other areas for the construction of small dams to ensure water distribution in the areas under the PIPIP.

He said the PIPIP was continuing with the help of Rs 67 billion WB funding. The land leveling, providing drip and sprinkle, water management system to farmers on subsidized rates and rehabilitation of baron lands are part of the PIPIP, he said. The project was helping farmers install solar panels for tube wells.