close
Fri Feb 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

SECMC gets ISO-45001 certification

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
February 1, 2019

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has become the world’s first and only pit mining company to get ISO-45001:2018 certification, a statement issued by the company said on Thursday.

The certification has been granted after six months of intense preparations, trainings and then eventually the audit carried out by Lloyd’s Register LRQA, it added.

The new ISO 45001 published in March 2018 by the International Standards Organization (ISO), confirms excellence and good practices in occupational health and safety management systems.

This new standard puts special emphasis on prevention systems and on the companies´ global commitment for the development of a culture of prevention and continuous improvement in a particular field, the statement said.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Business