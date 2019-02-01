SECMC gets ISO-45001 certification

KARACHI: Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) has become the world’s first and only pit mining company to get ISO-45001:2018 certification, a statement issued by the company said on Thursday.

The certification has been granted after six months of intense preparations, trainings and then eventually the audit carried out by Lloyd’s Register LRQA, it added.

The new ISO 45001 published in March 2018 by the International Standards Organization (ISO), confirms excellence and good practices in occupational health and safety management systems.

This new standard puts special emphasis on prevention systems and on the companies´ global commitment for the development of a culture of prevention and continuous improvement in a particular field, the statement said.