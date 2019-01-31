IHC hears plea seeking Zardari’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition seeking disqualification of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday (today).

Plea was filed by PTI leaders Usman Dar and Khurram Sher Zaman seeking disqualification of former President Asif Ali Zardari for not disclosing his property in New York in his nomination papers for the 2018 general elections.

In the previous hearing, the chief justice of Islamabad High Court, in his remarks, had said that Political fights should be fought in the relevant forums or Parliament.

However, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that petitioners have to satisfy the court that it’s a public nature case and why it should be heard on priority basis.

During hearing, Justice Athar Minallah remarked that petitioner can approach investigative institutions. Lots are cases already pending in the Islamabad High Court. Numbers of people are in jails, and we have to see their cases first. “For this political case why should we set aside a number of pending cases,” he added.

Justice Minallah further remarked that this is the time when Parliament should be strengthened. Parliament should form a special committee to look into this matter. “Political fights should be fought in political forums or the Parliament,” he added.

PTI leaders, in their petition, has requested the court to disqualify Asif Ali Zardari under Article 62(1)(f) which has been filed on the basis of verified documents.

After removing the objection raised by the Registrar Office, Islamabad High

Court, has fixed the case for hearing. Case number is 420/2019.

The Islamabad High Court will resume hearing of the petition seeking disqualification of Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday (today).