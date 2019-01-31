Tennis course

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and ITF ‘Play Tennis’ Coaching & Tutor’s Course concluded here at the PTF Complex.

In the course a selected group of candidates were trained by the ITF expert as future tutors for Play Tennis courses in Pakistan. The course was conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei (ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia), Asim Shafik (PTF National Development Director) and Kamran Khalil (JTI National Coordinator). A total of 19 participants attended the course and were educated in a highly professional manner.