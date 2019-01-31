close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Tennis course

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) and ITF ‘Play Tennis’ Coaching & Tutor’s Course concluded here at the PTF Complex.

In the course a selected group of candidates were trained by the ITF expert as future tutors for Play Tennis courses in Pakistan. The course was conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei (ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia), Asim Shafik (PTF National Development Director) and Kamran Khalil (JTI National Coordinator). A total of 19 participants attended the course and were educated in a highly professional manner.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports