Three killed in Kohat road accident

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Three persons, including mother and her son, were killed and five others were injured in a collision between two cars near Muslimabad on Indus Highway on Wednesday. Police officials said the car was on its way to Bannu and the accident occurred apparently due to over-speeding. As a result, Khan Nisa, her son Muhammad Afaq and one Asif died on the spot. Five passengers were injured in the accident. They were shifted to the hospitals in Kohat.
KOHAT: Three persons, including mother and her son, were killed and five others were injured in a collision between two cars near Muslimabad on Indus Highway on Wednesday. Police officials said the car was on its way to Bannu and the accident occurred apparently due to over-speeding. As a result, Khan Nisa, her son Muhammad Afaq and one Asif died on the spot. Five passengers were injured in the accident. They were shifted to the hospitals in Kohat.