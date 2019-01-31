Rich tributes to Dr Ishfaq Ahmad

Islamabad : To pay a rich tribute to late Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad (NI, HI, SI) former chairman of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) and chairman of BoG of National Centre for Physics, a condolence reference was held here at Pakistan Academy of Sciences (PAS).

The joint venture of Pakistan Nuclear Society (PNS) and PAS was attended by a large number of senior scientists, engineers and related professionals.

His colleagues and friends paid rich tribute for his tremendous services for the nation. They expressed their were of the view that Dr Ishfaq had a mesmerising and towering personality and he will always be remembered as an affectionate, loving, hardworking person. They shared their personal experiences for being close to late Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad in the past.

Dr. Qasim Jan, president PAS in his opening remarks said that Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad was one of the most decorated and seasoned scientists of Pakistan. He was very humble and dedicated person with extra ordinary science administration skills. He had established many research institutes in the country which are now very big names in field of nuclear science.

While remembering Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad, the president PNS Dr. Ashraf Chaudry commented that Dr Ishfaq proved himself a very great mentor and trainer. By using his wisdom, conscience and foresee ability he trained many renowned scientists of the country. He said that the Muslim World had been deprived of a noted scientist. He added that Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad had devoted his entire life for the promotion of science in the country. He will always be remembered for his tireless efforts for the uplift of the country.

At the occasion Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, former chairman NESCOM lauded the efforts of Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad for making Pakistan the seventh atomic power and first in Islamic world. He said that due to his leadership skills and holistic approach towards his work made it possible to achieve high goals throughout his career.

Parvez Butt, former chairman PAEC said that he was the great judge to measure the capabilities of his colleagues and team members. This quality made it possible to achieve difficult and toughest goals which were considered impossible to achieve for Pakistan at that time.

The other speakers who expressed views recalling their association with Dr. Ishfaq included Ghulam Nabi, Dr. Arshad M. Khan, Dr. N M. Butt, Dr. Abdullah Sadiq, Dr. Zafarullah and Waqar Ahmad Butt.