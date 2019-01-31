close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Boys School Khudadad Colony win IC Red & Orange Ball Tennis title

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

Karachi: Govt Boys School Khudadad Colony emerged victorious in the boys’ event of 2nd IC Red & Orange Ball Inter-School Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Govt Boys Primary School Jut Line were the runners-up. In girls’ team event, Govt Girls Primary School Anjuman-e- Islamia Liaquatabad were the winners and St Mary Primary School the runners-up. The day-long competition was sponsored by International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan at St Mary Primary School with the support of Primary Education Department, Karachi.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports