Boys School Khudadad Colony win IC Red & Orange Ball Tennis title

Karachi: Govt Boys School Khudadad Colony emerged victorious in the boys’ event of 2nd IC Red & Orange Ball Inter-School Tennis Championships on Wednesday.

Govt Boys Primary School Jut Line were the runners-up. In girls’ team event, Govt Girls Primary School Anjuman-e- Islamia Liaquatabad were the winners and St Mary Primary School the runners-up. The day-long competition was sponsored by International Lawn Tennis Club of Pakistan at St Mary Primary School with the support of Primary Education Department, Karachi.