close
Thu Jan 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

ITF Play Tennis Coaching & Tutors Course ends

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 31, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) trained 19 people as future tutors under its ITF Play Tennis Coaching & Tutors Course that concluded the other day in Islamabad.

This group of 19 people was trained at PTF Complex by an ITF expert for Play Tennis courses in Pakistan. The course was conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei, ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia, Asim Shafik, PTF’s National Development Director, and Kamran Khalil, National Coordinator of JTI.

Luca Santilli, Executive Director Development at International Tennis Federation, during his visit to the PTF Complex witnessed the proceedings of this Play Tennis coaching course. He delivered a brief speech to the course participants.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports