ITF Play Tennis Coaching & Tutors Course ends

KARACHI: Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) trained 19 people as future tutors under its ITF Play Tennis Coaching & Tutors Course that concluded the other day in Islamabad.

This group of 19 people was trained at PTF Complex by an ITF expert for Play Tennis courses in Pakistan. The course was conducted by Seyed Amir Borghei, ITF Development Officer for West & Central Asia, Asim Shafik, PTF’s National Development Director, and Kamran Khalil, National Coordinator of JTI.

Luca Santilli, Executive Director Development at International Tennis Federation, during his visit to the PTF Complex witnessed the proceedings of this Play Tennis coaching course. He delivered a brief speech to the course participants.