Brady, Goff raring to go as Super Bowl circus kicks off

ATLANTA: Rival quarterbacks Tom Brady and Jared Goff declared themselves raring to go on Monday as the final countdown to the Super Bowl got under way with the traditional opening night media circus.

A day after the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams touched down in Atlanta, the teams who will battle for the biggest prize in US sport were presented to around 9,000 raucous fans packed into the city’s State Farm Arena basketball venue. Monday’s media extravaganza marked the start of week-long festivities which will culminate with next Sunday’s Super Bowl showpiece at the futuristic Mercedes Benz Stadium.

For Brady, the now customary hoopla surrounding the opening party is nothing new. The 41-year-old Patriots quarterback will be appearing in a record ninth Super Bowl this weekend, chasing a record-breaking sixth championship.

Unsurprisingly, Brady looked at ease on Monday as he surveyed a throng of hundreds of journalists which included the usual array of comedians, celebrities and bizarre costumes. One credentialed media member arrived dressed as a clown.

“I think the most important thing is to keep the week as normal as possible, try to limit the distractions,” Brady said when asked for the key to his Super Bowl preparations. Brady and Rams counterpart Goff, 24, had earlier shared a friendly exchange after being introduced on stage by a moderator. Asked what advice Brady would give to Goff as the young Rams signal caller prepared for his first Super Bowl, Brady laughed: “I’m not giving him advice.”