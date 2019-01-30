Manzoor Jr asks PHF officials to resign over Pak suspension

ISLAMABAD: The only living hockey legend who is decorated with all the international gold medals, Manzoor Junior called on the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) officials to resign as they have no genuine right to continue following country’s international suspension.

Manzoor Junior was addressing media Tuesday at Naseer Budna Hockey Ground following Olympians meeting with Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza and IPC secretary Akbar Hussain Duranni in Islamabad. Those who called on the Minister IPC also included Olympians Rashid Junior, Khawaja Junaid, Khalid Bashir, Salim Nazim and PHF Congress member Ali Abbas.

“Following worst ever showing in international hockey and the recent suspension from FIH, the PHF officials have no right to continue. They should have resigned there and then when the FIH clamped ban on Pakistan,” the winner of Olympic, World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asian Games gold medals, said.

He said during the meeting Olympians also requested the government through Minister to hold inquiry against those responsible for this ban. “The PHF officials, especially the former secretary is on record to have threatened the government against pulling the team out of the FIH Pro League. Later when FIH Executive Board made the decision, the same official was part and parcel of the Executive Board that announced Pakistan suspension. I strongly believe that this official is behind the suspension,” Manzoor Junior alleged.

The 1984 Olympic gold medal winning team captain said that the government had given them enough finances to look after the federation for more than five years.

“My question is, was there any need to send A team to Canada when the PHF was in knowledge of pro league engagements ahead. In that ill fated tour to Canada, Pakistan conceded 27 and scored just one goal. PHF spent millions and millions rupees and gained nothing from that tour,” he said. He backed and supported government announcement not to give any assistance to PHF, till the time forensic audit report finalized.

“The government is right as it has doled out enough money and resources to PHF. All the favours and support has gone down to drain,” Manzoor Junior flanked by Khalid Bashir and Saleem Nazim said the PHF has dealt a killing blow to Pakistan hockey by putting a clamp on domestic hockey activities.

He also questioned the legality of the current officials, saying the PHF elections were questionable. ‘Under the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) rules federations will have to go for elections within the six months of expiry of their tenure. That rule was not followed by PHF-thus action is pending against them.”