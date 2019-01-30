Ajoka pays tribute to Manto

AJOKA Theatre presented befitting tribute to legendary Urdu short-story writer Saadat HasanMantowith the performance of classic play “Toba Tek Singh” based on famous shortstory written by him at Alhamra Hall No 2. This was the inaugural performance of the two-day long Manto Drama Festival organised by Lahore Arts Council started fromTuesday. The play highlighted the talent and expertise of emerging young actors who had just completed Ajoka’s three-month "Art of Acting" course. Through this performance, Ajoka theatre has given an opportunity to aspiring actors to showcase their talent in a captivating storywritten by Saadat Hasan Manto under the direction of Nirvaan Nadeem. In two-day festival, three more theatre groupswill also present their plays highlighting various facets of Saadat HasanManto’s life and his literary work. —Correspondent