close
Wed Jan 30, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

8 houses gutted

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 30, 2019

MANSEHRA: Eight houses were gutted when a fire broke out in Kaghan valley due to electricity short-circuiting on Tuesday. The fire, which erupted in the house of Pir Hussain, engulfed seven houses, reducing goods to ashes.

The locals rushed to the scene and tried to extinguish the fire but miserably failed to control it and the houses were gutted, a local resident said. “At least 40 rooms and goods worth millions of rupees reduced to ashes,” he told reporters.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar