Zalmi to initiate football league

ISLAMABAD: Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi announced initiating football league with the support and backing of TouchSky Group (TSG) and other relevant government institutions.

The initiative of league was discussed and approved during Afridi’s meeting with the Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday. Peshawar Zalmi’s owner called on the PM to discuss among other things, TSG interest in supporting and backing the Football League in Pakistan.

Prime Minister expressed his delight over Group’s interest in Football League and offered full supports and cooperation from the government circles to make it a real success. The Government has already proposed tax waiver on the amount the companies would spent on leagues stating from July 2019.

In Finance Supplementary Second Amendment Bill 2019, the Finance Minister Asad Umar has proposed relaxation for all those interested in investing in such Leagues. Imran Khan assured TSG head Ahmer Kanwar and Javed Afridi that all possible support and backing would be extended to make the proposed league a real success. Prime Minister said efforts were already on under the new sports policy and considering the recommendations of Task Force on Sports to uplift game’s structure in the country.

He further described the concept which will promote Pakistan in terms of football, music, culture, tourism and all underpinned by presenting a soft image of Pakistan on global platforms.