China looking for a new football coach

SHANGHAI: China are looking for a new coach after Italian World Cup winner Marcello Lippi left following the team’s meek quarterfinal exit from the Asian Cup. The veteran leaves China ranked 76th in the FIFA rankings, level with Belarus and a spot below Uganda.

Lippi’s side was guilty of some calamitous defending in a 3-0 defeat to Iran in Abu Dhabi, after which the 70-year-old confirmed that he would not extend his contract. As the Chinese Football Association (CFA) goes in search of Lippi’s successor, AFP identifies five major challenges that the new coach will have to confront.

The new man will take the job with pressure coming from the very top. Chinese President Xi Jinping is a known football fan and has pledged to make the country a major force in the sport. The government is throwing resources at developing grassroots and youth football, but any payoff is likely to be years down the line. It is hard to overstate how fed up Chinese fans are with their football team, which has long been lambasted as a national embarrassment. Successive 0-0 draws late last year, against Bahrain and then home to India, saw hysterical calls for the team to be disbanded. The defeat to Iran was greeted with more measured tones, underlining how low expectations have fallen. Fans are similarly unimpressed by the CFA, a deeply traditional organisation that the new coach will have to find a way to work with. That will be especially challenging if the coach is again foreign, and thus unlikely to be skilled in the art of negotiating Chinese bureaucracy or company culture.