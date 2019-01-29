close
Tue Jan 29, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 29, 2019

A ray of hope

Newspost

January 29, 2019

It is a right move by the government to allow the visa on arrival facility to select foreign nationals. It will not only revive the tourist industry in Pakistan, but also stabilise the economy. The government should fix a handsome amount of visa fees so that it can boost its foreign exchange earnings.

Turkey and Malaysia generate billions of dollar per year through the tourist industry, I am sure that Pakistan can also earn revenue through tourism. Even our local airlines can boost their businesses. If this works out in a proper way, in few years, Pakistan will also earn billions of dollars through tourism.

Noor Bhai Millwala

Karachi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost