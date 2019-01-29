A ray of hope

It is a right move by the government to allow the visa on arrival facility to select foreign nationals. It will not only revive the tourist industry in Pakistan, but also stabilise the economy. The government should fix a handsome amount of visa fees so that it can boost its foreign exchange earnings.

Turkey and Malaysia generate billions of dollar per year through the tourist industry, I am sure that Pakistan can also earn revenue through tourism. Even our local airlines can boost their businesses. If this works out in a proper way, in few years, Pakistan will also earn billions of dollars through tourism.

Noor Bhai Millwala

Karachi